Financial Review: Lufax (LU) versus The Competition

Lufax (NYSE: LU) is one of 57 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lufax to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lufax and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion $1.79 billion 12.83 Lufax Competitors $4.23 billion $559.23 million 12.19

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Lufax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lufax and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58 Lufax Competitors 313 1216 1414 52 2.40

Lufax presently has a consensus price target of $17.16, indicating a potential upside of 40.75%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Lufax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A Lufax Competitors 3.68% -32.81% -0.28%

Summary

Lufax beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

