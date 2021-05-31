Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in May

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the April 29th total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS SDRLF opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.41. Seadrill has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Get Seadrill alerts:

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.