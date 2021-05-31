Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Update

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

PBAM stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $141.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.47. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

