AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.43 Million

Brokerages expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce $89.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.60 million and the lowest is $89.26 million. AppFolio posted sales of $81.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $352.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.07 million to $352.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $421.51 million, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $422.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

APPF opened at $134.89 on Monday. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.06.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,430. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in AppFolio by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

