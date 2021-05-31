Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $126.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. Medtronic has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

