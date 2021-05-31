Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $47.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.92.

NTNX stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $35.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

