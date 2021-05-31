Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the lowest is $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $189.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.00. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

