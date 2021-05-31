Reviewing Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) & Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Geely Automobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and Geely Automobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.08%. Given Stellantis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Geely Automobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.40 $33.13 million $1.36 14.39 Geely Automobile $13.35 billion 1.88 $5.92 million $1.62 31.49

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Geely Automobile. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geely Automobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Geely Automobile on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles. The company also provides vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Sweden, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and other countries. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

