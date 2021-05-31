PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce $6.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.53 billion. PayPal reported sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $26.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in PayPal by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $260.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.31. The company has a market cap of $305.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal has a 1 year low of $148.93 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.