Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0321 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

