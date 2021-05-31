Short Interest in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Grows By 50.2%

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the April 29th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

CIVB opened at $23.74 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $370.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

