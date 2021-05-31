Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.80.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $165.76 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

