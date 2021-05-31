Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.80.
Shares of CRL stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $165.76 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13.
In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
