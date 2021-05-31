ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Up 76.5% in May

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the April 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 65,640 shares during the last quarter.

