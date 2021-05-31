WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Increased to GBX 980 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) in a research report report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 974 ($12.73) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.80 billion and a PE ratio of -4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.08). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 970.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 862.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 1.54%. WPP’s payout ratio is -0.04%.

In other WPP news, insider Keith Weed bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Also, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Insiders have purchased a total of 8,874 shares of company stock worth $8,559,960 over the last three months.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

