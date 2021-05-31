The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Given New GBX 325 Price Target at Liberum Capital

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.02) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £458.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 297 ($3.88).

In related news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

