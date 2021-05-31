UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.78. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

