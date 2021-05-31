ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $83.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OGS has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.63.

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

