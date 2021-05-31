United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $333.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $134.39 and a twelve month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

