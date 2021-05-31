Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 456.67 ($5.97).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts acquired 16,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 300.60 ($3.93) on Monday. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

