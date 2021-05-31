Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at KeyCorp

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

