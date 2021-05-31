Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report issued on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $86.44 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

