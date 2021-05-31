Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Update

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the April 29th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ADOC stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Edoc Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

