B. Riley Raises Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target to $25.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

CSWC opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 101.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 58.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. 30.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.