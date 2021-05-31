IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.32.

Shares of IAC opened at $159.47 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 523.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 89,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

