BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Update

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLSA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLSA stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. BCLS Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

