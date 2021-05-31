Credit Suisse Group Raises Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $123.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.37.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ BYND opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -111.86 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.38.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 9,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.