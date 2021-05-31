Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the April 29th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $136.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

