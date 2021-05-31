Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target raised by Barclays from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.53.

Shares of BBY opened at $116.24 on Friday. Best Buy has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

