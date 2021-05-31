Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $365.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $351.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.90.

NYSE BURL opened at $323.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $168.46 and a fifty-two week high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

