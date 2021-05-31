Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $365.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $351.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.90.
NYSE BURL opened at $323.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $168.46 and a fifty-two week high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
