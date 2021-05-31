Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the software company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.40.
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $285.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $200.34 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.