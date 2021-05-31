Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $285.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $200.34 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

