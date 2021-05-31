Cowen Raises HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $30.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target upped by Cowen from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.46.

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HP by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,938 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

