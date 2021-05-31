JMP Securities Increases Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $146.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RJF. Citigroup reiterated a positive rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE RJF opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.75. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,826. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,156,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

