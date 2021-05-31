Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) vs. AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Head to Head Review

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and AppFolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 3.57 -$13.91 million N/A N/A AppFolio $310.06 million 15.01 $158.40 million $4.44 30.38

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Data443 Risk Mitigation and AppFolio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A AppFolio 1 2 0 0 1.67

AppFolio has a consensus target price of $129.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.37%. Given AppFolio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppFolio is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -208.18% N/A -148.08% AppFolio 49.58% 62.71% 42.56%

Volatility & Risk

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -5.09, indicating that its stock price is 609% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of AppFolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppFolio beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy business in the United States. The company offers ARALOC, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices; DATAEXPRESS, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product for various organizations; ArcMail, an email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; ClassiDocs, a data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance; ClassiDocs for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and DataExpress Open platform, a secure managed file transfer solutions for open platforms. It also provides Data443 Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform; Resilient Access, which enables fine-grained access controls across myriad platforms; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; the CCPA Framework WordPress plugin that enables organizations of various sizes to comply with the CCPA privacy framework; FileFacets, a Software-as-a-Service platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; the GDPR Framework WordPress plugin, which enables organizations to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks; and IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses. It also provides Value+ services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as artificial intelligence leasing assistant, tenant screening, electronic payment, utility management, maintenance contact center, tenant debt collection, and mailing services. AppFolio, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

