17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE YQ opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $933.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.94. 17 Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). Research analysts anticipate that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,482,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,170,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,810,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 109.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 407,628 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.