Barclays Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $450.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Barclays from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $399.17.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $378.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

