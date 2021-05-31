Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $416.81.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $331.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.55. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $167.86 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.