BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target to $195.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.29.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.05. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $177.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $3,383,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth $1,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

