easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,000 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ opened at GBX 1,006.50 ($13.15) on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,979.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,389.63.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.