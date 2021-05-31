The Goldman Sachs Group’s (GS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $365.81.

Shares of GS opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

