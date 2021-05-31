DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DASH. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.72.

DASH opened at $150.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. Analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,645,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,771,143. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

