Wells Fargo & Company Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $115.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

