Caterpillar’s (CAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $264.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.62.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $241.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $245.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

