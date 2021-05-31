New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut New Hope from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NHPEF stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. New Hope has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

