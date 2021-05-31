Nikola (NKLA) & Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nikola to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.9% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nikola and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 4 0 2.40 Nikola Competitors 915 2282 2585 147 2.33

Nikola currently has a consensus target price of $28.44, indicating a potential upside of 90.14%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 1.51%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nikola and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 -$384.31 million -12.57 Nikola Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 41.00

Nikola’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49% Nikola Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Summary

Nikola competitors beat Nikola on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.