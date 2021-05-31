Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Update

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

