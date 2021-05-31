Short Interest in Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Expands By 100.0%

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MCARY opened at $23.98 on Monday. Mercari has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.

Get Mercari alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.