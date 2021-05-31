Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Rises By 100.0%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS CCGGY opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. C&C Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCGGY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

