LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

LC opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.78.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,779.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 23,226 shares worth $319,986. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in LendingClub by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,181,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after acquiring an additional 153,359 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LendingClub by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

