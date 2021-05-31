Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock.

LON:CAY opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 330.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 300.78. Charles Stanley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £187.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

