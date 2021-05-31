BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $533.42 Million

Brokerages expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to announce sales of $533.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $537.83 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $504.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $62.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $211,702 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

